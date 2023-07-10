Teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s action movie ‘Jawan’ is now out

The official teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan has finally been revealed.

The makers’ teaser, dubbed the prevue, would provide spectators with a variety of flavors, including action, thriller, fun, and suspense.

In the Jawan teaser, Khan may be seen dressed as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and a bald individual.

In addition to him, Tamil stars Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen in the teaser, and Bollywood actress Deepika Paduone may be seen in a cameo.

Earlier today, the Pathaan actor tweeted a trailer for his upcoming film with the caption: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, Ready Ah?” #JawanPrevue is now available.”

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee, who has previously directed three blockbuster Tamil films, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, is the director of Jawan. Vijay played the lead in all of the flicks.