LPL 2023: Babar Azam refuses to sport betting firm’s logo on jersey

During the Lanka Premier League 2023, Pakistan’s star cricketer Babar Azam categorically refused to wear the logos of betting companies on his jersey.

The fourth edition of the LPL will take place from July 30 to August 22. The Colombo Strikers have signed Babar Azam, who will also serve as the team’s captain during the tournament.

The Strikers have signed an agreement with a betting company, but the Pakistani star, who has just returned from Hajj, has refused to wear the company’s logo because betting is forbidden in Islam.

According to reports, the condition was included in the agreement, and the franchise also honored Babar Azam’s decision.

Mr Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have returned to Pakistan after performing Hajj. Both will join the training camp in Karachi before the national squad leaves for Sri Lankan for two-match Test series.