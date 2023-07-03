‘indiana Jones 5’ continues to disappoint at box office

Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones film is expected to be a flop, with the latest film grossing only $60 million domestically from 4,600 theatres on opening weekend.

According to The Wrap, the film’s international business numbers are also unimpressive, with $70 million earned from 52 markets, bringing its global total to $130 million.

Furthermore, older fans of the franchise are expected to trickle in on July 4th; Disney estimates a $82 million five-day total through the holiday.

However, the amount would not be enough to put Indy’s latest adventure on a profitable path, as the studio spent $295 million on the film.

Not to mention a significant marketing campaign, including a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which boosted the bill.

Previously, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Indiana Jones’ new addition, seemed unafraid to throw a jab at the lead star if it was in the script.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 37-year-old revealed that her character in the film punched Indy so hard that he was knocked out.

“It’s such a brilliant cut, and it’s such an excellently scripted moment. And particularly because there’s so much fighting and left hooks and all that stuff all the way through the film, when she’s just fighting the bad guys,” Waller-Bridge added.

“But to have to level a punch to the hero of the film… It was glorious because it was so funny.”