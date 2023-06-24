Sophie Turner pens message on privacy after accidentally sharing video of her daughter

Here’s the tea: Sometimes Sophie Turner struggles with social media just like the rest of us. After the Game of Thrones alum-who shares daughter Willa, 2, and a 9-month-old baby girl with husband Joe Jonas-mistakenly shared a video of their oldest child to her Instagram, the 27-year-old had a follow-up message about the since-removed clip.

“Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories,” Sophie’s May 1 note read. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”

As the X-Men actress noted, “If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

While we’re a sucker for all their content, the pair, who wed in 2019, have made it a point to keep their kids out of the public eye. In fact, Sophie’s latest statement comes two years after she slammed paparazzi for snapping pics of a then 10-month-old Willa, which were then published online.

“I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said in a May 2021 video shared to Instagram. “She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed.”

But Sophie isn’t the only who has made note of the pair’s protective nature, as Joe also opened up previously about “protecting his family,” especially as a public figure.

“You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life,” he told Elle in April 2022. “And I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music and so that’s where I’m personal and honest as I can be.” As the “Lovebug” singer put it, “I don’t really try to hide too much, but I think it’s about protecting what you keep close to your heart.”