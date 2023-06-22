New song proves Shakira has no intention of giving up on dissing Gerard Pique

Shakira has seemingly vowed to never stop dissing Gerard Pique over his alleged infidelity, the prove of which is her upcoming song.

The Waka Waka hitmaker targeted the former Barcelona star once again after previously shading him in Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 5.

She teased the new song, for which she collaborated with Manuel Turizo, on her Instagram, giving an idea to her fans and followers how brutal the whole track would be for Gerard.

The six-second video offered the preview of the song in which she croons, “You are always busy with so much business. It would be nice, my love, a little leisure.”

Further referring to her breakup from Gerard, she adds, “Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention. The phone rings, use your hand with me I know you’re hot, but I’m much hotter.”

The scathing track will be available for the fans to listen on June 29, just five days after Gerard is reported to announce his engagement to his new ladylove Clara Chia Marti.

After Shakira and Gerard announced their separation last year, several reports claimed that the two parted ways because the athlete cheated on the singer with the PR student.

Seemingly confirming the rumours, Gerard made his relationship with Clara official with a PDA filled outing at a concert in Barcelona just two months after ending his 12-year relationship with Shakira.

Previously, The Sun reported that Gerard and his 24-year-old girlfriend are planning to tie the knot in a month and the announcement will be made on June 24, at his brother’s wedding.

Citing a Spanish media outlet, the publication revealed, “Gerard Pique and Clara Chia are going to get married. The ex-footballer and his girlfriend have taken this very important decision.”

“They have also planned the ideal moment to make the good news public,” the insider added. “The announcement will be made on another important date for Pique, the wedding of his brother Marc who is going to marry his childhood sweetheart Maria on June 24.”