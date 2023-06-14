Meghan Markle warns Prince Harry about Chelsy Davy

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appears to have issued a harsh warning to Prince Harry on his previous girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Meghan is reportedly ‘hurt and humiliated’ by Harry’s comments about his previous romances, particularly Chelsy Davy, during his court appearance in MGN’s phone hacking trial.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his connection with Davy, blaming the press as the “main factor” in his separation with his longtime fiancée.

Harry and Davy dated on-off until 2010 after first meeting in 2004. The Prince was reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over their split.

According to a story by Closer, Harry’s recent words have been difficult on his wife and mother of his two children, Meghan Markle.

The publication, citing an insider reported, “It’s been very hard and humiliating for Meghan to hear Harry talk about Chelsy and how he feels he would have had a future with her if it wasn’t for everything that went on.”