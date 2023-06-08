Iconic wrestler The Iron Sheik passes away at 81

DUBAI: Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, has died at the age of 81. The news of his passing was announced on his Twitter account, and his family released a statement expressing their sadness but also celebrating his enduring legacy. The Iron Sheik was known for his villainous character and his signature move, the Camel Clutch chin lock. He achieved great success in the wrestling world, including winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. Born in Iran, The Iron Sheik moved to the United States and eventually found his way into professional wrestling. Before his wrestling career, he was a bodyguard for the shah of Iran and a Greco-Roman wrestler who almost made it to the Olympic team in 1968. He later became an assistant coach for the American wrestling team. During his time in the wrestling industry, The Iron Sheik became a popular figure, especially in the 1980s when he feuded with wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter. His charismatic personality and in-ring skills captivated audiences around the world. Despite portraying a villainous character, he won the hearts of many with his charm and infectious spirit.