Prince Harry possesses a “clear talent for theatrical rhetoric”

Prince Harry was recently mocked for displaying a large quantity of ‘theatrical hyperbole’ that can be interpreted as’self-righteous posturing.’

Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, analyzed Prince Harry’s antics.

In this admission, she accused the duke of possessing extreme theatrical rhetoric.

According to News.com.au, “Harry proved he clearly has a knack for theatrical rhetoric, such as launching an unprecedented attack on the British government and declaring it was at ‘rock bottom’.”

“But while self-righteous posturing might make cracking TV, it doesn’t necessarily win court cases,” she also warned.