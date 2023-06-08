Imran Abbas sings praises for female co-stars

Imran Abbas, a name that resonates with talent and charm, has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the heartthrob has managed to garner ample praise for himself.

Recently, the ‘Amanat’ sensation has applauded Lollywood’s top-notch actresses via a heart-warming Instagram note. While sharing captivating photographs with showbiz beauties, the heartthrob penned “Be it Mahnoor Baloch in ‘Noor Bano’ and ‘Pal mein Ishq’, Sanam Jung in ‘Dil-e-Muzter'” and ‘Alvida’ or Neelum Muneer in ‘Ehram-e-Junoon’, I am blessed to work with these immensely talented, extremely gorgeous and amazing leading ladies and each one of them possesses a very special place in my heart.”

“Most profound love to each one these girls for adding so much to my memories and life,” Abbas wrote while showering the starlets with immense love and adoration.

Furthermore, Abbas shared an enchanting photo with Jung along with the caption, “An unconditional friendship, truly best friends forever in every true sense of the world.”

To which, Jung responded with immense gratitude. Taking a trip down memory lane, the ‘Pyari Mona’ starlet wrote: “Imran, known you for 10 years now but we connected the day we met on the sets on Dil-e-Muzter. A pure heart, respectful and a generous soul, can’t thank you enough for always being a call away.”

“You’re a gem. Keep shining, lots of love,” Jung concluded the lengthy comment followed by a heart emoticon.

On the professional front, Abbas gears up for the highly-anticipated drama serial ‘Tumharey Husn Kay Naam’ alongside the epitome of talent, Saba Qamar.