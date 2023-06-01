Vin Diesel slams Jason Momoa after ‘terrible’ reviews for ‘Fast X’

Vin Diesel is apparently blaming Jason Momoa for the negative reviews that the recently released Fast series installment, Fast X, has received.

“Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself,” a source told RadarOnline.

Dante Reyes, the son of Fast Five’s drug boss Hernan Reyes, is played by Momoa. Dante seeks vengeance and to make Dom suffer after Dom (Diesel) killed Hernan in the film’s final chase.

According to sources, Diesel, who also produced the film and famously feuded with another co-star, Dwayne Johnson, for years, is “unwilling to accept that he might have played a role in the poor reviews.” They went on to say that Diesel is “throwing Momoa under the bus, even though Jason is one of the few aspects of the film that critics praised.”

According to sources, The Last Witch Hunter actor, 55, has been telling his buddies that the Game of Thrones star, 43,’s “overacting” and “scene-stealing” jeopardized his film.

While the picture grossed $544 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2023, it received negative reviews from critics.

Rotten Tomatoes gave a 54% rating, whereas the Guardian dubbed it as “overcranked nonsense.”

“Momoa is a true joy to watch as he chews every piece of scenery he can find,” wrote Collider. But Momoa manages to be one of the most exciting new entrants to this world in a long time, as well as the series’ most scary villain.”

RadarOnline reported that Momoa is aware of the badmouthing that Diesel has been doing against him especially after he received a paycheque for $5 million salary to play his role of Dante in the franchise.

According to the source, Momoa is a “convenient target” for Diesel. “People should not be duped,” a source stated. “Fast X was Vin’s baby, and he should have gone down with the ship!”