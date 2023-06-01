Pakistan highly values its broad-based ties with Belarus: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan greatly valued its cordial and broad-based relations with Belarus. He also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards building mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including economic, agriculture, science and technology, information technology, education, and culture domains. The prime minister received Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Foreign Minister Aleinik conveyed the warm greetings of President Lukashenko to the prime minister, while highlighting that Belarus regarded Pakistan as an important country in the region and appreciated its efforts to promote regional peace and stability.