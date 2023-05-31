FM Bilawal departs for Jordan to attend a “royal wedding”

Jordan’s royal family has invited FM Bilawal to a wedding event: FO

Jordan is preparing for the crown prince’s wedding on Thursday.

During his visit to Baghdad, the foreign minister will meet with Iraq’s leadership

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will go to Jordan and Iraq this afternoon, the state-run APP said on Wednesday.

The foreign minister will go to Jordan for the first phase of his journey at the invitation of Jordan’s royal family, according to the statement.

Jordan is preparing for Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding on Thursday, which has already been marked with fireworks, concerts, and a social media frenzy in the typically calm desert nation.

King Abdullah II’s eldest son will marry Saudi bride Rajwa Al Saif in a magnificent royal wedding attended by regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden, and the King of the Netherlands.

On the big day for the Hashemite kingdom, a key Western ally, the royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, will cross the capital Amman to celebrate the bride and groom who are both 28 years old.

In the lead-up to the wedding of the next in line to Jordan’s throne, the country has been gripped by royal fever.

From Jordan, the FO said that FM Bilawal travel to Iraq from June 5-7.

During the visit, the foreign minister will meet Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meetings with his counterpart.

“Important agreements will also be signed during the visit,” read the communique.

Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein.