HEC offers postgraduate scholarships in Germany

Students who want to study in Germany can now apply for a scholarship from the German assistance organization Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), according to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Scholarships have been announced by the organization for students pursuing a Master’s degree in their Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS).

“Under the Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS) programme, foreign graduates from development and newly industrialised countries from all disciplines and with at least two years professional experience have the opportunity to take a postgraduate or Master’s degree at a state or state-recognised German university,” the HEC stated on Twitter.

The postgraduate courses are currently being offered in the following fields:

Economic Sciences/Business Administration/Political Economics

Development Cooperation

Engineering and Related Sciences

Regional and Urban Planning

Agricultural and Forest Sciences

Natural and Environmental Sciences

Medicine and Public Health

Social Sciences, Education and Law

Media Studies

Pakistani graduates with at least two years of professional experience can apply for the programme and must also possess a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject normally in a four-year-long course.

“Candidates can prove their motivation is development-related and be expected to take on social responsibility and initiate and support processes of change in their personal and professional environment after their training/scholarship,” DAAD mentioned on their website.

A typical application for the programme must be working “either for a public authority or a state or private company in a developing country and, as such, is engaged in the planning and execution of directives and projects with an emphasis on development policies having a bearing on technological, economic or social areas”.

The scholarship requires that the aspiring candidate must have completed an “academic degree with far above average results (upper third) and at least two years of related professional experience after the first degree (bachelor) at the time of application”.

Their degrees, however, must not be over six years old, while those residing in Germany for more than 15 months will also be not considered for the scholarship.

Students can find more details on the scholarship and programme on DAAD’s website.