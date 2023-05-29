My Impact Meter, a leading technology platform that digitizes charity, providing visibility, transparency, and equitability, successfully organized a groundbreaking session titled “Visionaries Unite: Technological Intervention in Scaling & Tracking Social Impact” at SkillsGala 2023 on May 28th, 2023.

The panel consisted of esteemed CEOs and personalities, including Molana Yousef Jamil, Vice-Chairman of MTJ Foundation; Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District; Anwar Kabir, CEO of Brand Spectrum; Ayub Ghauri, CEO of HospitALL; Adil Iqbal, CTO of PITB; Dr. Erfa Iqbal, Commissioner Income Tax; Ammar Ikhlas, Head of Retail Payments at Bank Al-Falah; Kashif-ul-Haq, Chairman of Corvit; Naveed Iftikhar, CEO of Atomcamp; Shahid Iqbal, Managing Director of Alkhidmat Global; and Dr. Izhar Hashmi, Director of PWTD. The session was jointly moderated by Kanwal Cheema, CEO of My Impact Meter, and Umair Jaliawala, CEO of Torque and renowned public speaker.

The session revolved around the transformative potential of technological interventions in scaling and tracking social impact. The esteemed panelists shared their insights and experiences, highlighting the innovative ways in which technology can be leveraged to address societal challenges, monitor progress, and create sustainable impact. The discussions centered on the role of emerging technologies, data analytics, and collaborative platforms in driving social change, improving efficiency, and fostering accountability in the philanthropic sector.

Kanwal Cheema, CEO of My Impact Meter, expressed her enthusiasm for the session, stating, “We are honored to have hosted such an inspiring and thought-provoking discussion on technological intervention in scaling and tracking social impact. Saad Hameed, CEO one of the largest gaming companies in Pakistan, Game District, appreciated how My Impact Meter is using gamification to motivate people to do more charity. Ayub Ghauri, who is also the founder of Maa Basera and also a well-known person in Tech, talked about how important it is to be able to measure & track charitable donations. Adil Iqbal, CEO PITB emphasized role of government to help the private sector create more social impact. Molana Yousef Jamil, Vice Chairman MTJFoundation, emphasized that Islam and Technology go side by side and that Islam encourages use of technology for the betterment of humanity.

The session concluded with shields of appreciation being presented to all the participants, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the discussion. The event served as a platform to inspire continued collaboration, foster innovation, and amplify the impact of technological interventions in addressing social challenges.