Court remands Ijaz Ch in police custody for three days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to police on 3-day physical remand in a case, registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging the public and private properties, including Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was involved in Askari Tower attack case and his physical custody was required for recovery and photo grammatic test. He pleaded with the court to grant a 7-day physical remand of the accused for investigation. A deputy prosecutor general also supported the stance of the investigation officer and requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused.

Subsequently, the court handed over the PTI leader to police on 3-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on the charges of damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.