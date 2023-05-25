Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim ‘missing’ from Islamabad

Sami Ibrahim, a senior journalist and TV anchorperson, was reported missing in the federal capital on Thursday.

According to an Islamabad police statement, attempts are being undertaken to locate and recover Ibrahim, however it would be premature to make conclusions at this time.

The police would work with the senior journalist’s family, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s brother Ali Raza filed a complaint at Aabpara Police Station alleging that the senior journalist was stopped by four automobiles at Sixth Avenue, Sector G-6, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after leaving his workplace with his driver.

According to the complainant, Ibrahim was kidnapped by eight to ten unidentified guys who also grabbed the driver’s three mobile phones and car keys.

The announcement comes amid the state’s relentless assault on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, employees, and sympathizers.

The state has also targeted media people for speaking out in support of a popular political party and/or against violations of civil freedoms and judicial rights.

Journalists Imran Riaz Khan and Aftab Iqbal, both staunch supporters of the PTI, were also taken into custody earlier this month. While the whereabouts of the former remain undisclosed to date, the latter has reportedly been released.

Ibrahim’s disappearance has also brought condemnation on social media.

“What should the world think of Pakistan where prominent journalists can just disappear like this? Imran Riaz is still missing after 14 days; he was picked up by police from Sialkot Airport but now police say they don’t know where he is,” wrote senior journalist Moeed Pirzada on Twitter.

Another senior journalist Mazhar Abbas questioned why a journalists protection commission has not been formed yet despite a law safeguarding journalists’ rights being enacted in 2021.

“We lost Arshad Sharif last year, now journalists Imran Riaz Khan and Sami Ibrahim disappeared. God knows where they are,” he tweeted.