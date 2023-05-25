Türkiye envoy inaugurates ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’

Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçaci here on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’, featuring unique recipes from local dishes of Hatay province. Addressing the audience, the Ambassador said, “Shaped by more than a thousand years of cultures and traditions, social heritage, and stories, Turkish cuisine presents its distinctive and diverse flavors to the world during ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’ from May 21-27. “In its second year, the cuisine introduces Türkiye’s rich gastronomic culture to a broad audience at home and abroad through the representations of the Republic of Türkiye,” he added. Talking about the similarity of foods between Türkiye and Pakistan, he said, “The food in some regions of Türkiye is similar to Pakistani food, especially the food of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and northern regions.” Unique examples from Turkish cuisine are presented within the scope of ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’. “This year’s special menu consists of local dishes from the cuisine of Hatay,” he told. Featuring more than 650 dishes, Hatay’s gastronomy is a Mediterranean cuisine characterized by fresh vegetables, quality olive oil, and legumes and cereals. Hatay menu, showcased in this year’s international events, includes flatbread with red pepper paste, olive salad, hummus, kisi (fine bulgur salad), oven-baked kebap, and rose syrup.