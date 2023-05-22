WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

May 22 (Reuters) – WhatsApp has granted users one of its most awaited features – the ability to edit messages.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp,” the Meta Platforms Inc-owned (META.O) messaging app said in a blog post on Monday.

With the feature rolling out globally in the coming weeks, senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.