Salman Khan injured on the set of ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood star Salman Khan shared an update on his highly-anticipated film ‘Tiger 3’ as he suffered an injury on the set.

Less than a month into the release of his last movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, Khan is back on the set of the much-awaited third film in the spy action franchise, slated for release later this year.

The actor recently shared a picture on the micro-blogging site, updating his millions of fans about an injury he suffered on the sets of ‘Tiger 3’.

“Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Leave the problems of the world, try picking a 5-kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured),” Khan wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday, along with the shirtless click of him, with a Kinesiology Tape placed near his shoulder.

Many of his fans wished for the speedy recovery of the actor as they asked him to take good care of himself.

It is pertinent to mention that his last full-length appearance as the RAW agent Avinash Singh aka Tiger, came in the second film of the YRFs spy franchise, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’

Moreover, he also had an extended cameo in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, reuniting with his off-screen frenemy Shahrukh Khan.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial, ‘Tiger 3’, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi with Khan, is expected to release in November this year.