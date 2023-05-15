Trade with regional states plays key role in boosting exports

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday emphasised that trade with regional states could play a vital role in boosting exports, besides strengthening regional economic integration and connectivity. While talking to a delegation of industrialists led by CEO IT professionals Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, he said that the private sector of Pakistan must fully exploit its potential to the maximum extent for exploring investments avenues for joint ventures and exports in all the regional states, which he added will not only enhance exports but also bring economic prosperity in the region. He said, unfortunately, all other regional states except Pakistan were taking full advantage of the promotion of bilateral and multilateral trade that help stabilise their economies, besides improving economic growth and cooperation. Expressing his concern, Malik said Pakistan’s regional trade deficit had further yawned instead of increasing its volume.