Pakistan, Ethiopia agree to establish mechanism for boosting bilateral ties

The governments of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Islamic Republic of Pakistan have agreed to establish a comprehensive mechanism to further strengthen the rapidly growing bilateral ties by enhancing bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The consensus to this effect was developed during a meeting between H.E Ambassador Mesganu Arega, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and H.E. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Both the dignitaries held productive discussion on range of issues to bolster bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed matters of mutual interests including political, economic and social cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the senior ministers of the government of Ethiopia, H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Islamic Republic of Pakistan and others.

H.E Ambassador Mesganu Arega, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said the visit of high-powered official and business delegations to Pakistan demonstrated Ethiopia’s commitment to advance multi-faceted relations with Pakistan. He said resumption of Ethiopian Airlines flight operations between Pakistan and Ethiopia would boost implementation on the “Look for Africa Initiative” of the government of Pakistan. On the other hand, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan was satisfied with its growing relations with Ethiopia.

He recalled opening of the Embassy of Pakistan in Ethiopia in the government’s tenure of his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto which marked beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between the two countries. Later, both the foreign minister of Pakistan and State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia held a joint press briefing in Karachi.

H.E. Bilawal Bhutto said, “we are witnessing a momentous period in history of Ethiopia Pakistan relations as Ethiopian Airlines resumed its direct flights between Addis Ababa and Karachi and the Ethiopian government established its embassy in Islamabad.” The resumption of flight was a “significant milestone” in our bilateral relations, he added.

“It is a bridge that will bring our people and rich cultures closer together and it will open a new avenue for enhancing trade and investment links and open up endless possibilities for collaboration in various fields such as tourism, education and technology,” he remarked. He said it was a gesture of trust and confidence that both nations attach to the bilateral relations along with resumption of Ethiopia Airlines operations in Pakistan and opening of mission in Islamabad.

“This is testament to the unwavering commitment of our leaders to strengthening our friendship to expand cooperation and to build a better future for our peoples. As we celebrate this occasion let us remember the establishment of the Ethiopian embassy and resumption of flights are not just symbolic gestures but commitments to our future generations and a bond of friendship between two countries and I am confident that the partnership will continue to flourish and grow in the years to come,” H.E. Bilawal Bhutto maintained. H.E Ambassador Mesganu Arega, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said his government was extremely delighted to launch the Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan, which was “a great beginning of our relations expanding connectivity between Ethiopia and Pakistan.” “This is momentous event in our bilateral relations and we attach great importance to our bilateral relations and we are grateful to Pakistan for its support during this process,” he added.

He hoped that opening of the embassy and resumption of flights would increase trade, investment and tourism between Ethiopia and Pakistan the rest of Africa. He said Ethiopia was very much keen in developing trade and investment relations with Pakistan which was an important country in the Asian continent in terms technology transfer, trade and investment. “We attach great value and respect for these relations,” he said, adding this was a “new era of cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia”. He said the government of Ethiopia was keen to advance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the spirit of brotherhood and south-south cooperation.