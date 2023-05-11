PAC Cultural Festival concluded

A three-day cultural festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) concluded at the Government Post Graduate College, Attock, here Wednesday. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Principal Government College Professor Majid Bhatti were the special guests at the closing ceremony. A Sham-e-Ghazal was arranged on the last day of the festival, in which Arshad Rahi and Rashid Rahi recited the famous ghazals of Mehdi Hasan and Ghulam Ali. Addressing the closing ceremony Director PAC Waqar Ahmed said the objectivity and scope of culture were limitless, adding those who stay connected with their culture thrive in the world. He said that the purpose of culture was to connect the past with the present to gain an understanding of one’s identity and create the best society. Artists were considered to carry the message of peace around the world and there is no dearth of talent among Pakistani artists. Waqar said that the artists trained by the Arts Council should make the name of Pakistan shine all over the world. Prof. Majid Waheed Bhatti while speaking said that fairs were necessary for the promotion of regional culture and traditions. He said the promotion of regional culture was a guarantee of unity and solidarity.