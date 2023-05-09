ANF recovers over 31kg drugs, arrests three

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations managed to recover over 31 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday. He said in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered over 2.8 kg of Ice drug from the trolley bag of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Abbottabad. In another operation at Islamabad Sangjani Toll Plaza, 1,200 grams of charras was recovered from an onion-loaded Mazda truck while ANF rounded up two accused residents of Lahore and Kasur. In two different operations, over 2.7 kg of Ice drug was recovered from two parcels booked for New Zealand and America at a private courier office in Sialkot. The drug was concealed in hand gloves. In another operation, 50 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel booked for London at a private courier office in Lahore. In the sixth operation, Ice drugs absorbed in 182 T-Shirts were recovered at Lahore International Airport Cargo. The parcel was booked for Australia. In the seventh operation, ANF and FC conducted a joint operation in the Khyber Bar Qambar Khel area and recovered 24.4 kg charas. He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.