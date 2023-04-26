Muneeb explains why his sister-in-law Minal Khan declined to work on a project with him

Sisters and actors Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are frequently seen out and about with their spouses and baby Amal, but although working in the same industry, the stars have rarely collaborated.

Muneeb Butt and Aiman appeared as guests on Faysal Quraishi’s Ramazan transmission, where Muneeb disclosed that he receives many offers to collaborate with his wife and sister-in-law, but one of them always declines the assignment.

During a game section, host Faysal asked Muneeb a fan-submitted question. “You want to work with Aiman and Minal, but you’re never offered projects that pair you up.” “Is that correct?” asked the host.

In response, the Sar-e-Rah actor stated that they receive numerous offers, the most recent of which was three months ago. “No, no. We get a lot of offers to be cast together in serials. In fact, I only received an offer for a project with Minal three or four months ago,” he explained.

When questioned why he turned down the project, Muneeb revealed that it was his sister-in-law who said no. “Minal refused to do it,” he stated, adding that they don’t have a beef. “Among other things, Ramazan serials were running at the time of her rejection.” Not everyone is comfortable working together,” he concluded. “Not everyone feels at ease working together,” he said.

Earlier, Muneeb had said that he can “never work” with his wife’s sister because they look “too similar” for it to not be awkward for the audiences. On Waseem Badami’s show Har Lamha Purjosh, when Muneeb was asked about an actor he is more likely to work with other than his wife Aiman in a drama, he practically said anyone but his sister-in-law.

“I can never work with Minal because people won’t be able to differentiate if it’s Aiman or Minal. It will be an awkward situation so that’s out of the question anyway,” he said, adding that he would rather work with his co-star Ramsha Khan since she’s a good friend of his wife.