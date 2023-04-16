Aiman Khan and Amal surprise Muneeb Butt on his birthday

Aiman Khan is a gorgeous and talented Pakistani television actor. She’s happily married to Muneeb Butt and they have an adorable daughter Amal Muneeb. Fans admire Aiman Khan and they want to see her more, Aiman Khan has currently taken a break from television but she does modelling for various brands and she loves to post her new family pictures. Both Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are adored by fans.

Recently, Muneeb Butt is super busy in the shooting of his Ramazan play Tere Anay Se and most of his time is spent on the shootings. He was on the set on his birthday but Aiman Khan and Amal Muneeb didn’t miss the chance to celebrate his birthday and took the cake to the set of his ongoing Ramadan drama.

Muneeb Butt surely got happy after seeing the surprise birthday celebration.