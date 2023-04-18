Canton Fair provides platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase products

The Canton Fair provides an excellent platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to potential investors, buyers, and partners all around the world, said Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counsellor in the Consulate of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China. The 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on April 15. It is one of the world’s largest trade fairs held annually in Guangzhou. This year more than 10 Pakistani enterprises are participating in the fair, and in recent years, the Canton Fair has also extended numerous opportunities to Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop trade ties with the world. “Pakistan’s export to South China region including Guangdong increased a lot in recent years. In 2019 it was around $550 million, which has jumped to nearly $1 billion in 2022 because people here have a great likeness towards Pakistan. When people here see Pakistani products, their reaction is very positive. They want to work with Pakistanis. They want to buy Pakistani products. There is a huge demand and the future is very bright in this market for Pakistani products,” he told China Economic Net. He said that Pakistani business owners have been attending the Canton Fair for decades. Nowadays, the fair play a significant role in promoting trade relations between Pakistan and China. This platform offers ample opportunities for Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop an understanding of the latest trends in international business and trade practices. “We are trying to take big manufacturers to Pakistan and start manufacturing. We have also started exporting Pakistan readymade garments to this region and focusing on increasing Pakistan’s exports here,” Irfan stated. He further said that the Canton Fair also provides a platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop a wide range of trade connections, partnerships, and networks with both local and international organizations. He added that through the Canton Fair, Pakistani entrepreneurs are introduced to a wide range of commercial products, which they can import and distribute in their own country. This platform offers a one-stop shop for Pakistani businesses looking for new ideas and products to expand their own businesses. Scheduled from April 15 to May 5, the export-oriented fair will showcase 16 product categories with 54 exhibition sections and nearly 70,000 exhibition booths and 73 percent of exhibitors are from countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative.