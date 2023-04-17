3 Pakistanis among 16 die in Dubai building blaze

Sixteen people, including three Pakistanis, were killed and nine were injured in a Dubai residen­tial building fire on Saturday, lo­cal media said on Sunday.

The fire engulfed the five-sto­rey building in the Al-Ras neigh­bourhood, one of the oldest parts of Dubai and home to many mi­grant workers and traders, on Saturday afternoon, according to Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National. Local media said the fire had been put out. “Prelimi­nary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire” the National said citing a civil defence statement.

Naseer Vatanappally, an Indi­an social worker who was at the Dubai Police mortuary to help identify the victims on Saturday night, told the Khaleej Times that 12 out of the 16 people who died have been identified, including four Sudanese nationals, three Pa­kistani cousins, four Indians and one Cameroon national.“Relatives, friends and colleagues of these 12 people came through the night to identify them,” the Khaleej Times quoted him as saying.

Terming it to be a “heartbreak­ing process”, he added, “I went home at 5am but had to return because I was the central point of contact for everyone coming.”

The Gulf News had quoted him saying that the four Indians in­cluded “a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building”.

He said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplo­matic missions, and friends and relatives of the deceased.

The Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement confirming the deaths. Additionally, Gulf News said that the fire broke out in an apartment located on the fourth floor of the building.

It said that teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Ham­riyah Fire Station provided back­up to the firefighting operations, adding that the fire was brought under control at 2:42pm after which cooling operations were started. The Gulf News reported the spokesperson for Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) as saying that ur­gent medical aid was being pro­vided to the injured.