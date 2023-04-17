Habs Actor Dania Enwer Opens Up About Her Worst Marriage Life & Divorce

Dania Enwer is a famous Pakistani television actor who debuted from Geo Entertainment’s Heer in 2016. She first played the leading role in Fasih Bari Khan’s written Faltu Larki alongside an ensemble cast of Hina Dilpazir, Samiya Mumtaz, and Salman Shahid. Her popular dramas include Badnaseeb, Bechari Nadia, Habs, Rasm e Duniya, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Dhaani, Heer, Kahan Tum Chalay Gaye. Talking about her abusive relationship she said that she had faced emotional and physical abuse in her love marriage. Dania Enwer revealed that she got married at a very young age, it was a love marriage, she married friend’s brother who was five years older to Dania. She said, “I got married, there were a lot of red flags which were there in my marriage right from the beginning but I couldn’t notice because I was too young, I had that nurturing nature so I wanted to give my hundred percent, well, I was giving everything to my marriage but it didn’t work out, maybe it wasn’t meant to be, precisely, it was a very violent marriage, both, emotionally and physically”.