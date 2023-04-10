PML-N under fire for posting a photo of daughter Armeena Khan during the Maryam Nawaz crisis

Fesl Reza-Khan, the actor Armeena Khan‘s husband, criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for posting a photo of his wife and daughter on one of the group’s Twitter accounts and requested an explanation.

Numerous social media users and Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt have also requested that the PML-N’s social media account remove the actress’ photo.

“PMLN leadership, you are responsible for this account. You have posted a photo of my infant, just to troll my wife, thus crossing all bounds of decency. My daughter & I have no interest in PK politics. But as a Father, I will protect my child. Apologise immediately,” he wrote.

The PML-N, while posting the actress’ picture, wrote: “How will the sick-minded youthia’s train the coming generation and the fifth generation youthia will be at the lowest level.”

he move by the PML-N’s social media team was highly criticised by people who asked to delete Armeena’s picture.

Shayan Ali, a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tweeted a video of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, which sparked the uproar.

The video which has gone viral shows a woman duping the PML-N leader for a selfie. However, the woman was recording the interaction instead and asked Maryam to say “my family are thieves”.

Since the video’s circulation people have slammed the woman for her behaviour, calling it a “cheap act” while some supported her action. Meanwhile, Maryam could be seen handling the situation calmly.

The video was retweeted by Armeena who said that people have freedom of speech in the UK, adding that if this had happened in Pakistan, the woman would have “disappeared”.

“Had this happened in Pakistan, the selfie lady would’ve ‘disappeared.’ 😉 I’m glad we have such freedoms in the UK where we hold our politicians to account. If you’re going to live on British soil then it is OUR rules. We have freedom of speech,” wrote the actress.

People bashed the actress and said that this is not freedom of speech, but an act of disrespect and cynicism.