Gang of thieves imposed on nation: Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday deplored the arrest of his party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, terming the government’s actions as an attempt to depict the party’s members as “slaves”. Addressing his party’s workers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI chief said: “Now Ali Amin has been arrested to depict us as slaves.” Gandapur was taken into custody, on Thursday, by the police in Dera Ismail Khan in a case relating to an audio tape of him purportedly threatening authorities and the police against the possible arrest of the party chief.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, urged his workers to seek justice against the wrongs being committed by the government. “We have to get justice. The nation has to prepare for the war for freedom. The facilitators have imposed a gang of thieves considering us slaves,” he said.

Urging his workers to gear up against the injustices meted out to his party members, Imran Khan said: “We are all leaders because we are the best of the creation. We do not test our abilities mainly because of fear.” Taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said that a leader is not afraid.

“A coward doesn’t become a leader, they become Nawaz Sharif.” He added that his party’s fight in Pakistan is that of “haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)”. Addressing his workers, the PTI chief said that Allah has blessed humans with immense abilities. “I am not an Islamic scholar. I have learnt everything from my life.”

Imran Khan added that the revolution brought by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was never again witnessed anywhere in the world. “The Prophet of Allah (PBUH) gave freedom and ensured equality in the society by providing justice.”