All education boards to stage protest on April 11 in KP

Chairman All Boards Employees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Safi Saturday decided to hold protest demonstration against Chairman BISE Mardan Fareed Khattak and other employees on deputation in the Boards on April 11, 2023. Talking to media men, Tariq Safi, Chairman All Boards Employees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that they would stage a strong protest demonstration along with a complete lock-out strike in all Boards across the province against those deputation employees holding various posts in the respective boards.

Our demand is to remove all the deputation employees currently serving in various boards including in BISE Mardan, otherwise, a complete lockout strike will be announced in the boards across the province on April 11. Besides Tariq Safi, Chairman Al Boards Employees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aurangzeb Kashmiri Central Secretary General EPCA, Noor Badshah Advocate President Bar Association Mardan, Yasir Arafat General Secretary Malakand Board, Iftikhar Yousafzai, President BISE Mardan, Inayat-ur-Rehman General Secretary BISE Mardan, Sajjad Khan General Secretary Paramedical Association, MMC, Inaamullah Yousafzai President APCA Mardan, Aziz Khan General Secretary Class 4 Paramedical Association, Saifur Rehman President Class 4 Mardan Board were also present during a protest meeting.

During their address to the gathering the leaders of the various associations said that the Chairman Board should immediately relieve the officers appointed on deputation. They said that these posts are the legal and constitutional right of the regular board’s employees rather than appointing those who came on deputations from other departments. We will claim our legitimate rights by asking the Chairman of the Boards to relieve those officers appointed without the regulation of calendar rules. They alleged that the Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan was appointed from the previous government on the condition that he should appoint two officials on deputations on key roles in the Board, which is not justified at any level.