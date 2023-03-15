GISEC Global 2023 set to host cyber competitions

GISEC Global 2023, the Middle East’s largest and most impactful cybersecurity event, is set to host an exciting line-up of features, from live cyber competitions to deep-dive discussions on industry trends.

GISEC Cyber Stars is the place to be for young, dynamic startups who are determined to make a mark in cybersecurity. GISEC Global offers a platform for key industry leaders and names to come together in order to stay ahead of potential threats, discover innovative strategies, and remain secure from major disruptions.

Through this platform Cyber stars share their bold ideas with renowned industry leaders from around the world and compete for a chance to win AED 100,000 in GISEC’s Cyber Stars Startup Pitch Competition.

Nearly 100 cybersecurity start-ups will pitch their innovative solutions at the GISEC Cyber Stars Pitch Competition, connecting with government officials, investors, IT security and corporate buyers, mentors, prospects and influential disruptors.

From Pakistan, Aqeel Syed a passionate entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of managing global technological projects and startups is presenting Authiun in the semi-finals. Authiun is an authentication solution, leading to a password-free future.

It is a 3-day event where game-changers, mentors, investors, and upcoming startup enthusiasts come together to share ideas, pitch their innovation and spark change.

Running under the theme ‘Connecting minds, boosting cyber resilience,’ will welcome more than 35,000 visitors from 100-plus countries.