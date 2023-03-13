PTI gets permission to stage election rally in Lahore today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was given permission by the Lahore district administration late on Sunday to hold an election rally in Lahore on Monday (today).

After consulting with the PTI leadership, the administration made the decision.

The PTI’s leadership pledged to the city administration during the meeting that they would work closely with them, the police, and the security personnel in an affidavit.

The former ruling party also gave the relevant authority its assurance that it would abide by the relevant law regarding the use of the sound system. The PTI agreed that speeches critical of the state’s institutions and the judiciary would not be permitted at the rally.

The affidavit stated that the PTI would be liable if any demands for the public property were made during the rally.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, postponed his election rally on Sunday after the interim administration refused to lift Section 144 in Lahore.

Imtiaz Shaikh, the president of PTI Lahore, announced that a rally will leave Zaman Park for Data Darbar at 2:00 PM today.

“Imran Khan will lead the rally,” he confirmed.

This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilizing the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab’s capital. The PTI chief had been at home as he was “recovering” from an injury he sustained last year.