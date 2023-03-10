Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s drama ‘Barzakh’ to premiere worldwide on March 18

Fans of Maula Jatt are in for a treat, because the heartthrob of our dreams is returning to the big screen with a film and a drama! The film ‘Money Back Guarantee,’ starring Fawad Khan, will be released on April 21, while the highly anticipated drama ‘Barzakh,’ will have its world premiere on March 18 at the Series Mania Festival in France. This will be the second time Khan and Saeed will share the screen after their popular drama ‘Zindagi Gulzaar Hai‘. Production company Zindagi shared the announcement on their social media pages where the caption read: “And here we go! Barzakh is to have its World Premiere at International Panorama Series Mania 2023 on 18th March 2023. Let’s spread the word, shall we?” This web series’ director Asim Abbasi, who previously collaborated with Zindagi on the popular series ‘Churails,’ told Variety in February about what ‘Bazarkh’ will be about: “What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to have a soul, and does it survive us? How does one find hope and joy in a perpetual state of limbo? These are the central concerns of ‘Barzakh’.” Abbasi also revealed to Variety that the inspiration for the series came from the aftermath of his father’s passing: “In the aftermath of my father’s passing, and witnessing my son grow into a young boy, I found myself consumed with nostalgia, and memories of times gone and loves lost. And then I started thinking about my fears: the end of consciousness, the end of imagination, the end of love. And it was from these fears that a story about eternal love arose. Where it outlasted us, becoming the ultimate human legacy,”