Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s drama ‘Barzakh’ to premiere worldwide on March 18

Fans of Maula Jatt are in for a treat, because the heartthrob of our dreams is returning to the big screen with a film and a drama!

The film ‘Money Back Guarantee,’ starring Fawad Khan, will be released on April 21, while the highly anticipated drama ‘Barzakh,’ will have its world premiere on March 18 at the Series Mania Festival in France.

This will be the second time Khan and Saeed will share the screen after their popular drama ‘Zindagi Gulzaar Hai‘.

Production company Zindagi shared the announcement on their social media pages where the caption read:

“And here we go! Barzakh is to have its World Premiere at International Panorama Series Mania 2023 on 18th March 2023. Let’s spread the word, shall we?”