Training session on e-commerce for challenged people

Providing deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with knowledge about technology and related social and economic aspects is the means to improve their livelihood. This was said by Kashaf Alvi and Mikaal Aziz, two challenged people, at a training session by Global Shapers Community-an initiative by the World Economic Forum.

Alvi, the first differently-abled Microsoft Certified Associate in Pakistan as well as the writer of a book, has produced a short film and created mobile applications to improve the differently-abled community’s quality of life and recipient of Pride of Pakistan recognition. Aziz is an innovative student of social affairs. The two trainers helped participants achieve a better understanding of e-commerce. The use of technology is prevalent in nearly every field of life and an imperative part of earning a decent livelihood in the modern age. The training seminar is one of the many examples of the involvement of the Global Shapers in the growth of differently-abled communities. The community has more than 14,000 members spanning 150 countries and is at the heart of policy-making, solution-building, and lasting change-led by inspirational youth.

The training session at the Sir Syed Deaf Association Islamabad was the first of the many sessions Alvi and Aziz will be leading to educate the deaf community about tolerance and trust and educate them in technology and e-commerce.