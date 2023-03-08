Women footballers adapt their goals

Women footballers once felt they had to put off motherhood until their playing days were over. Now a few are starting families mid-career, with lingering resentment at their clubs replaced by a FIFA-enforced policy.

Pregnant players faced slashed or unpaid wages, threats, partial maternity cover and even sacking. It was only in 2021 that FIFA published new rules and the situation is now changing.

“Before being footballers, we are first and foremost women,” said Cameroon international defender Claudine Falone Meffometou, who plays for French first division club Fleury and gave birth to a daughter in May 2021.

“Being a mother changes my life and the way I see things and the way I behave,” she told AFP in an interview to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

“For a long time, many girls who would have liked to start a family said to themselves that their contract was going to be terminated. Most were waiting until the end of their career to have a child,” the 32-year-old said.

“Today, things are different, and it feels good.”

Meffometou said she had constant support from her club during her pregnancy. And even though she was away for 10 months, Fleury offered her a contract extension in 2021.

Icelandic player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir had a far less positive experience, at one of the world’s leading women’s clubs — and her case led to a landmark ruling this January.