Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced election schedule for general election in Punjab.

“Polling for election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi announced that general elections for the provincial assembly of Punjab would be held on April 30.

According to a tweet from the President of Pakistan’s official handle, the date was decided after considering the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proposal that suggested holding elections for the Punjab provincial assembly between April 30 and May 7.

“The Election Commission has sent a letter to the president in light of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the dates for holding the elections in Punjab have been suggested between April 30 and May 7, 2023,” stated a press release.