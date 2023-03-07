Qureshi, Fawad Ch booked again over inflammatory speeches

A new case has been filed against Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry, two leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on charges that include making provocative speeches. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Wasim filed a complaint at Race Course Police Station alleging a number of offenses, including road blocking, threatening remarks, and inciting behavior. “Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry held a press conference at Zaman Park. The Canal Road was blocked due to the crowd gathered for the press conference,” the first information report (FIR) read. “Fawad Chaudhry made a seditious and provocative speech. He incited people against the state institutions. He also accused the state institutions of conspiring for murder,” it added. Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry is a Pakistani politician and a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who was Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in office from 14 April 2021 to 10 April 2022 پی ٹی آئی ممبران اسمبلی کی درخواستوں پر جسٹس شاہد کریم کی عدالت سے سماعت کے بعد فواد چوہدری @fawadchaudhry کے ہمراہ کمرہ عدالت سے باہر آتے ہوئے۔ آج کی سماعت نے چیئرمین نیب کی تعیناتی سمیت تمام حکومتی امور خطرے میں ڈال دیئے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/guJU8k2zoa — Adv Abdul Ghaffar (@adv_ghaffar1) March 7, 2023