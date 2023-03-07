Qureshi, Fawad Ch booked again over inflammatory speeches

A new case has been filed against Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry, two leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on charges that include making provocative speeches.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Wasim filed a complaint at Race Course Police Station alleging a number of offenses, including road blocking, threatening remarks, and inciting behavior.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry held a press conference at Zaman Park. The Canal Road was blocked due to the crowd gathered for the press conference,” the first information report (FIR) read.

“Fawad Chaudhry made a seditious and provocative speech. He incited people against the state institutions. He also accused the state institutions of conspiring for murder,” it added.

Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry is a Pakistani politician and a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who was Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in office from 14 April 2021 to 10 April 2022