The role of Tareq Abdesselem in elevating karate as a sport in Kazakhstan

Tareq Abdesselem is a skilled coach and former champion of Karateka from France. He has demonstrated his proficiency through his impressive coaching track record and extensive experience. Currently, he is serving as the Head Coach for the Olympic Kazakhstan team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Prior to his role with the Kazakhstan team, Tareq had also held positions as head coach for the national Karate teams of Thailand and Indonesia. In addition, he achieved numerous awards and recognition during his time as an athlete for the French national team. During his tenure as the Kazakh karate team coach, they achieved a historic performance by qualifying five athletes and winning two bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games, making them the only team in the world to qualify complete Men Kumite Athletes in Tokyo. Abdesselem was born on February 19, 1987, in the Marseille region of France. He participated in his first Karate match at the 32nd European Cadet & Junior Karate Championships in Greece in 2005.