Lahore Qalandars overwhelm Islamabad United by 110 runs to score big PSL-8 win

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars overwhelmed Islamabad United by an astounding 110 runs to score a big win in the 16th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday. Chasing a formidable target of 201, Islamabad caved in at total score of 90 in 13.5 overs. Colin Munro (18) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23) were the main run-getters for the losers while the remaining batsmen were unable to withstand the brilliant bowling of Lahore. The duo put on 41 runs in the opening stand. Islamabad lost five wickets for only 14 runs in one of the most epic collapses of PSL-8 as they slipped from 54 for one to 68 for six and then lost three wickets at the score of 90. David Wiese took three wickets for 17, Sikandar and Rashid took two wickets apiece.

This was Lahore’s second comprehensive win in as many nights as a combined batting effort – in which Abdullah Shafique stood out with 24-ball 45 – helped them to 200 for seven. The opening pair of Mirza Tahir Baig (20 off 17) and Fakhar Zaman (36 off 23) put 58 runs before Islamabad captain Shadab Khan provided his side a much-needed breakthrough by bowling the former on a delivery which stayed low. The next over, Fakhar walked back, also bowled off Tom Curran, which brought Abdullah and Sam Billings (33 off 23) together in the middle. The two put a breezy stand of 71 in 39 balls that set the platform for Lahore to post another imposing score, after they had posted 241 — their highest ever total — on Sunday and cameos from Sikandar Raza (23 not out off 10), David Wiese (12 off six) and Rashid Khan (18 off 12) propelled Lahore to 200 that marked the eighth instance of an PSL side breaching the 200-run mark. No side has scored 200 or more this often.