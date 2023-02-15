Chinese Embassy temporarily closes Consular Service Hall

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday announced temporary closure of its Consular Service Hall.

“Due to technical reason, the Consular Service Hall of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 15, 2023 until further notice,” a notice posted on Embassy’s official website read. “Gerry’s Visa Center remains open and operates every working day,” it continued. “Embassy visa procedure will not be affected. In case of queries about Chinese passport and travel document, please call 051-8496167,” it concluded.