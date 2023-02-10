‘Pathaan’ crosses INR8.87 billion at Indian box office in 16 days

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is showing no signs of slowing down. It’s difficult to believe that the Siddharth Anand-directed film fell victim to social media boycott trends less than a month ago, and that despite having few promotional campaigns, the film continues to break box office records. It is still the only major title playing in theatres across India in its third week of release.

The film premiered on January 25, and there have been no significant Bollywood releases since then. Pathaan

grossed approximately INR60 million at the box office on its third Thursday. According to Box Office Worldwide, the film has earned INR8.87 billion in 16 days worldwide.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced on Thursday, February 9, that the film had earned INR4.5 billion nett at the domestic box office, with figures expected to reach INR4.6 billion. According to YRF, the film’s worldwide gross is INR8.77 billion, and it appears that the film will cross the INR9 billion mark over the weekend.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has already surpassed the domestic collections of KGF: Chapter 2, making it the second highest-grossing film in Hindi. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned INR5.1 billion, tops the list. Pathaan has the potential to surpass Baahubali 2’s domestic gross and become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. According to Nishit Shaw, a trade analyst, Pathaan has become the second highest Indian grosser at the North American box office.