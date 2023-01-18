The most expensive thing bought by Shah Rukh Khan, World’s 4th richest actor

According to World of Statistics, Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world. According to the list, SRK has a net worth of 770 million dollars. The actor is ranked higher than Hollywood star Tom Cruise (more on the list later). If you’re wondering what the superstar’s most expensive purchase was, we’re here to help.

During a 2019 interview with Radio Mirchi, the actor revealed that his Mumbai residence Mannat is “the most expensive thing” he bought. SRK said during the interview: “I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow. When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, ‘You live in such a small house.’ Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought.”

Shah Rukh Khan, every year on his birthday and on the occasion of Eid, does a meet and greet ritual with his fans at his house Mannat. A glimpse from his 57th birthday.

Last year, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, who happens to be an interior decorator, designed a new nameplate for the entrance door of Mannat. “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe,” she wrote.