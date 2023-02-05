Indian Army – the Fake Encounter Specialist

The Indian Army and ‘Raw’ are also involved in smuggling. It was the Indian army that started cheating the army high command. Rapes, killings of innocents, suicides and retreats from Galvan have led the Indian Army to do all this. Pakistani Int agencies foiled the plan of Indian agencies. According to the plan, forced Kashmiris are lured into smuggling.

The unsuspecting ‘smuggler’ is killed on the spot. Later, he gets personal publicity by doing the job and blames Pakistan. Initially, the area and consignment are kept secret from the Kashmir Police. In case of success, a large consignment (50 rifles, 30 pistols, 20 hand grenades, 50 kgs) is staged for smuggling from Azad Kashmir. During the smuggling, the smugglers are killed by Indian army and given the color of success. CO is rewarded with weapons and outstanding port. CID Kashmir’s direct letter to Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief on display. In the post, the CID Kashmir chief is advising to ignore the Jammu and Kashmir police chief giving instructions. The letter mentions the 3 Rajput’s Haji Peer sector, 12 Jat’s Uri sector and Lt Col Action in Kupwara district. Another CID officer blames unwilling behavior for the failure. The post also states that 2IC has agreed if CO leaves. India has already tried tactics to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement and defame Pakistan. On February 26, 2019, a surgical strike was staged to ensure BJP’s victory in the elections. In the report of The Wire on 16 January 2021, as per Arnab Goswami leaked WhatsApp chat, the Modi govt itself was involved in Pulwama. On July 18, 2020, the Indian Army killed three Kashmiris as traitors. On 3 February 2022, the Indian Army arrseted Shabbir Ahmed from Chandger, Bandipora.

According to the Kashmir CID, Shabbir Ahmed has been in custody since January 19. In 2010, in Machhal, three youths were killed. On November 28, 2020, the Indian Army raided a house in Panj Taran village of Kupwara district. The resident recorded it on the phone. Indian soldiers are seen hiding cache in the video. On 30 May, the Indian Army recovered the same weapons.

The Kashmiri braving 1279 days of illegal siege in Kashmir and still fighting for freedom. Indian army continues to use these tactics to divert attention from Kashmiri freedom movement and win 9 state elections in 2023. Barack Obama in his book “A promised land” says that India wins elections on anti-Pakistan stance. The world media has raised their voice many times on these encounters. In 2010 and 2015, the BBC questioned the events in Kashmir.

According to the report, India was involved in Sikh Gurdwara attack in Kabul on 25th March 2020 and was also protecting soldiers involved by Indian laws. The American journal Foreign Policy also exposed India’s role in terrorism, exposing ISIS and India’s links to the world and calling the nexus global and dangerous. On November 30, 2020, TRT World has also unveiled these fake encounters.