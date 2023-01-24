Belgium-based diaspora to observe Indian Republic Day as black day

Belgium-based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Monday announced to hold a protest camp on Indian Republic Day falling on 26 January to mark the day as Black Day in front of the EU External Action Service (EU foreign ministry) in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, KC, EU officially announced.

“It is pertinent to mention that Kashmiris, who are suffering from Indian atrocities for the last seven decades, observe the Indian Republic Day falling on 26th January as a black day every year. The peaceful protest camp in Brussels would be started at 2 p.m. on Thursday, 26th January 23, 2023”, KC EU Chairman Ali Raza Syed said on Monday.

Talking to APP over the telephone from Brussels Monday, Chairman KC-EU Ali Raza Syed said that India claims of being the largest democracy in the world but it refuses the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as atrocities against the people are continued. He said peace in Kashmir is connected to the whole region. If Kashmir is the witness of peace, the whole region would be a witness to peace and prosperity.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that Kashmiri nation is not ready to compromise on their right to self-determination. On the Indian republic day, we simply want to convey a message to the Indian government that there is no point in glorifying democracy if people are living in misery under the might of the gun, he said.

KC-EU’s Chairman Ali Raza Syed demanded New Delhi give the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that India should end brutalities against the Kashmiris and fulfil its promise for the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He also called on the International community to intervene to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play its role in just resolution the of Kashmir issue. He said, India is the so-called “biggest” democracy in the world but in reality, it’s not a democracy because New Delhi is ruthlessly suppressing the democratic rights of Kashmiris and continuously killing the innocent Kashmiri people as well.

If democracy is all about justice, then we must say that our fellow Kashmiris are not getting justice even after seven decades.

He called on the Indian government to stop violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and fulfil its promise to give the right to self-determination to the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.