President urges nation to cast votes responsibly, with due diligence

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called upon the nation to cast their votes with utmost responsibility and due diligence to elect representatives who were capable of taking smart decisions and had the capability to oversee their accelerated implementation.

He said that elections and voting provided the citizens with the opportunity to carefully choose their representatives so that they could provide quality leadership and put the country on the path of progress, prosperity and development.

The president expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Centre of Industrial Biotechnology at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi. Addressing the occasion, the president said that there was no dearth of ideas in the country, however, he pointed out the lack of institutions, relevant laws and supporting policies to keep pace with the contemporary world.

He said that Pakistan needed to develop intellect-based highly responsive institutions and systems capable of making smart decisions and keeping pace with the developed countries which would help generate products and services which could be readily accepted in the international markets. President Alvi regretted that Pakistan despite being an agricultural country and having the potential to become self-reliant, faced malnutrition and a shortage of agricultural commodities.