Pakistan, 90 other nations decry Israeli punitive steps against Palestinians

Pakistan, as chairman of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and over 90 countries Monday signed a statement expressing “deep concern” at Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following a UN General Assembly’s resolution calling on the world court to give an opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

The signatories called for a reversal of the Israeli measures, saying regardless of their position on the 193-member Assembly’s landmark resolution, “We reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).” On December 30, the General Assembly voted 87-26 with 53 abstentions to adopt the resolution requesting an opinion from the Hague-based International Court of Justice on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. In retaliation, Israel announced a series of sanctions, including financial ones, on January 6 against the Palestinian Authority (PA) to make it “pay the price” for pushing for the resolution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet two days later that the measures against the Palestinians were aimed at what he called “an extreme anti-Israel” step at the United Nations.

The measures included stripping VIP benefits from PA officials that allowed them and their families permits to go through checkpoints that are closed to most Palestinians. Other measures included seizing tax revenues Israel collects on behalf of the PA and freezing Palestinian construction in Area C of the Occupied West Bank. Regardless of each country’s position on the resolution, we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution, and call for their immediate reversal,” the statement said.