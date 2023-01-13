IG Punjab says personnel performing duties as per law are valuable asset

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that the personnel who perform their duties for convenience of citizens and supremacy of the law are valuable assets of the department and they will be encouraged at all levels. IG Punjab said that the traffic wardens serving on roads and officials posted in field duties are real face of Punjab Police who represent the department to public with their behavior and professionalism. He directed that the traffic wardens should continue to strictly implement the traffic rules and SOPs during the duty so that there is no difficulty in providing safety and facilities to the citizens during the journey. He expressed these views while encouraging duty-bound traffic wardens with commendation certificates at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan reviewed performance of traffic police in Lahore during a surprise visit and invited two dutiful wardens at CPO. Both wardens were encouraged commendation certificates. Traffic Wardens Junaid and Umar are among the recipients of CC1 certificates. IG Punjab gave Shabash to both the wardens and directed them to perform their duties in the same spirit.

CTO Lahore Dr. Asad Malhi was also present on this occasion. In addition, the ceremony of badge pinning for police officers who got promotion to SSP rank was held at the Central Police Office . IG Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara pinned badges of new ranks to three promoted officers. Among the promoted officers are SSP Kashif Aslam, Bilal Iftikhar and Riffat Bukhari. IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently than before. IG Punjab said that the departmental promotion and increase in rank actually reflects increase in responsibilities of a police officer, so the promoted officers should take the best performance from the subordinate staff as good team leaders. The promoted officers thanked IG Punjab and expressed their commitment that according to the vision of IG Punjab, they will always remain engaged provision of best service delivery and no effort will be spared in serving and protecting the citizens. Additional IG Finance and Welfare and DIG Operations Punjab and other officers were also present on this occasion.

CTP conducts awareness lecture on road safety rules: City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday conducted a session of awareness lecture for drivers at general bus stand about road safety rules.

The CTP’s Education Unit on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb, delivered a lecture to drivers to sensitize them about traffic rules. The drivers were advised to keep the speed of vehicles slow in case of fog/smog and use yellow paper at head lights of the vehicles to avert any road incident.

The drivers were also briefed about the advantages of line and lane discipline and told that they should avoid changing the lane at road frequently. Pamphlets and brochure regarding road safety were distributed among the drivers by the CTP besides pasting reflectors on slow moving vehicles.