Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular yet controversial names in the Indian film industry.

Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant knows the art of making headlines across the internet as this time she did it with the news of her second marriage.

The pictures of her secret marriage with Muslim boyfriend Adil Durrani grabbed the netizens attention and took social media by storm.

Their marriage certificate of Rakhi showed that he tied the knot with Adil Durrani last year in May 2022.

Rakhi took to her Instagram and shared the Nikkah photos with Adil Durrani.

Reportedly, Rakhi has also converted to Islam and has changed her name to Fatima.

It is to be noted that earlier Rakhi got married to UK-based businessman Ritesh in July 2020 but last year she announced her divorce with him

After divorce she got in relationship with Adil Durrani and after her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, she made her first public appearance with Adil Durrani.