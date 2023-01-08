Steps being taken to ensure provision of flour at fixed rate: Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said on Sunday that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure the provision of flour at fixed rate at provincial and district levels.

According to official sources, the CM said that subsidy was being provided to common man through Ehsaas Programme so that people of urban and rural areas could be facilitated.

He said the Punjab government was ensuring provision of inexpensive flour to deserving people through Ehsaas Programme. Entry in Ehsaas Programme could be made through CNIC to get targeted subsidy on flour, he said and added that daily official quota of flour had been doubled.

Pervez Elahi said that sale points had also been doubled across the province.

He said that 1,840,000 bags of 10 kg flour would be available on daily basis in Punjab at government fixed rate. Ch Pervez Elahi said that from tomorrow 26,000 tonnes of wheat would be released to flour mills more than their demand.

Increase in government wheat quota would reduce prices of private wheat and flour reasonably, he added.

CM condoles demise of Maulana Ehteramul Haq Thanvi: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an prominent religious scholar Maulana Ehteramul Haq Thanvi.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of Maulana Ehteramul Haq Thanvi (Late).

The CM paid tributes to the religious services of Maulana Thanvi and stated that his religious services would always be remembered.

Punjab govt, PTI to take legal action against ECP’s notification about delimitation of UCs: Spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Sunday the Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership will take legal action against the Election Commission s notification of new delimmitation of union councils.

Taking to twitter, Fayyazul Hassan said he totally rejected the unilateral notification of new delimitation of UCs by the ECP. The ECP has tried to impose its unilateral decision without public opinion,” he added.

ECP’s unilateral decision is based on bad faith and is taking such steps to benefit a specific political party, spokesperson to Punjab CM said.

Fayyaz Chohan further said such decisions of the Election Commission are a tantamount to robbing the people of their right to vote.Election Commission is even more terrified than the PDM.

“The Punjab government and entire PTI leadership will take legal action against this notification,” Mr Chohan affirmed.

Old citizens, special children need care, comfort: Secretary Social Welfare Meher Muhammad Hayat Lak on Sunday said that senior citizens need special attention, and it is our prime responsibility to care for their necessities.

He expressed these views while visiting the centres, “Aafiat” for elderly people and “Gehwara” for special children.

The secretary said that old age was a sensitive phase, adding that elderly people need care and comfort to lead healthy lives without worries and anxiety.

Meanwhile, talking to the children of Gehwara cxentre, he said that the new generation was the country’s future and kids suffering from economic problems were getting free of cost education, boarding, and health facilities at Gehwara.

He said that the Punjab government was committed to providing the best kinds of facilities to the poor and deprived segments of society, and these institutions played a vital role in uplifting those people. The secretary also distributed gifts among the older people and children present at the institutes. On the occasion, Divisional Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana presented a logo of “Sanatzar”to the secretary.